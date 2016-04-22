10 of the best things about Ableton Push 2

Released in 2013, the original Push was an innovative, creative instrumental MIDI controller that worked symbiotically with Ableton Live to elevate the compositional aspect of that DAW to new heights, despite a lack of true mixing functionality and total disregard for the Arrangement View. Indeed, it was successful enough to warrant a sequel: Push 2, launched at the end of 2015.

While the original Push was designed by Ableton and built by Akai, Push 2 is a 100% Ableton production. Perhaps surprisingly, then, it's smaller, lighter and even better built than its predecessor, with vastly improved pads, satisfyingly clickier buttons, RGB LEDs all over the place, and a beautiful high-res full-colour display that makes the angle-sensitive orange dot matrix of the original feel suitably last-gen. Even though the Live 9.5 update has given Push 1 functional parity with Push 2 in most areas, the increased accessibility, streamlined workflow and transformative visual feedback of the latter are on another level altogether.

Here, we'll show you all the new tricks that Push 2 brings to the table, from its upgraded mixing and browsing features to loop slicing, the Convert button and more.