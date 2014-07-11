Weekend riff: The Killers - Mr Brightside

This week we look at the main arpeggio riff from The Killers' 2003 hit Mr Brightside.

First of all you'll need to tune your guitar down a semitone to Eb (Eb Ab Db Gb Bb Eb). Dave Keuning's arpeggio is based on a Dbadd9 chord, but with a moving bass note that cleverly implies other chords. Up at the 17th fret it's tricky to keep each note ringing clearly, so make sure you fret each note right on the tips of your fingers.

Tone-wise, set your guitar to its bridge position humbucker and add just a little bit of overdrive. This gives you a combination of a fat, rounded midrange, plus edgy overdriven bite. Reverb is used to add extra ambience and size, while a slow chorus adds depth and simulates the effect of the phrase being doubled by a second guitar.

Click here to download the 'Mr Brightside' preset for the Peavey Vypyr VIP-2

'Mr Brightside'

© 2003 The Killers

Tutor: Jamie Hunt

Videographer: Martin Holmes

Check back every Friday at 16:00 (UK time) for a new riff

Buy a copy of Total Guitar here: http://bit.ly/13D1Au4