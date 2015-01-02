Weekend riff: The Dandy Warhols - Bohemian Like You

Master Peter Holmström's Keith Richards-influenced riffing with Total Guitar's video lesson



There's an interesting picking method here that'll help you nail the timing of the guitar riff: simply start with an upstroke followed by a downstroke; the idea is that your downstroke should be in time with the first beat of the first full bar of guitar playing, with the preceding upstroke coming ahead of the bar.

There is some logic to this. If you think about ordinary, basic 'down up' style strumming you'll generally find yourself timing your downstrokes with the strong musical pulse (aka the 'downbeat'), and your upstrokes will fall on the offbeat (aka 'upbeat). Follow TG's video lesson for the rest of the picking pattern and remember that getting your pick directions sorted will ensure you nail the riff.

Finally, remember to tune your guitar to open G (DGDGBD).

Click here to download the 'Bohemian Like You' preset for the Peavey Vypyr VIP-2

'Bohemian Like You'

© 2000 The Dandy Warhols

Tutor: Jamie Hunt

Videographer: Martin Holmes

Check back every Friday at 16:00 (UK time) for a new riff

Buy a copy of Total Guitar here: http://bit.ly/13D1Au4