Weekend riff: Free - All Right Now (intro riff)

Just three simple chords form this classic riff from Free's third album 'Fire And Water'.

There have been a few versions of this track released over the years. Our lesson focuses on the single released in the early 90s, which accompanied an ad campaign for a certain brand of chewing gum. Notice that the guitar part is subtly different to original album version from 1970. In fact, Kossoff had two or three different ways of playing the A chord.

There are only three chords to learn: an open A chord; a D/A, which is a D chord played over an A bass note; and a Dadd11/A, essentially the same as D/A but with an open third string. The chords are quite easy to play but the trick is picking the right strings, because you don't play every note of every chord. Practise targeting the relevant strings slowly, before attempting to nail the rhythm pattern at full tempo.

'All Right Now'

© 1970. Free

Tutor: Chris Bird

Videographer: Martin Holmes

