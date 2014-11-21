Weekend riff: Deftones - My Own Summer

Master Stephen Carpenter's cool alt-metal harmonic minor guitar riff

This is a fairly easy riff to learn. The most significant challenge is managing the constant changes of position on the fretboard. The trick is not to try and play the riff with just one finger. A two-finger approach will enable you to easily fret the notes that are near to each other, and makes for fewer changes.

Picking-wise, use steady downstrokes throughout; there's no real need for 'down up' style alternate picking and a stream of downstrokes will give you the required solid, choppy feel throughout.

'My Own Summer (Shove It)'

© 1997 Deftones

Tutor: Jamie Hunt

Videographer: Martin Holmes

