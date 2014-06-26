Weekend riff: Aerosmith - Walk This Way (intro riff)

Palm-muting and a slightly unconventional fingering are key to nailing the vibe of Joe Perry's classic riff

Leaving space is the key to making this classic riff work, so make sure you palm-mute between each phrase. Perry plays the first three notes of the riff with his first finger and uses his second finger to play the fretted notes on the fourth and sixth strings. It's perhaps not the most logical fingering but it helps you to generate that jerky, slightly broken up vibe.

'Walk This Way'

© 1975. Aerosmith

Tutor: Jamie Hunt

Videographer: Martin Holmes

