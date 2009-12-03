Total Guitar: Your 1st Guitar Lesson

Our good friends at Total Guitar have just launched a beginners' special, Your 1st Guitar Lesson: a one-off DVD and magazine package with everything you need to play your first songs, riffs and solos while avoiding common beginners' mistakes.

Backing tracks

If you've already bought a copy and have come here expecting some backing tracks, you can skip to page two for your powerchord, alternate picking, slides, string bends, hammer-ons, pull-offs and strumming backing tracks as promised in the magazine.

If not, you're in luck! Total Guitar have kindly given us the powerchords tutorial in it's entirety, including step-by-step instructions, free high-quality tab and backing tracks. Scroll on...

Total guitar

Next page: powerchords tutorial with free tab and backing tracks

Powerchords

Learn the powerchord shape to unlock dozens of rock and metal riffs.

Powerchords are an easy way of getting started on the guitar. Five- or six-string chords played through a distorted amp have a tendency to sound like mush - great if that's what you're looking for, but not so great if you want clarity. Powerchords are built using the two, sometimes three, lowest sounding notes of regular chords. They provide a powerful sound from just two notes.

Powerchords built from barre chords have a simple, easy to remember fretboard pattern that can be moved all over the neck (you can see how on the DVD with the issue). This is great for riffs; loads of classic rock and metal tunes have been written using just this shape. You can play this with either your first and third fingers or your first and fourth. It's really up to you, but some riffs add notes to this basic shape, so you'll have to use your first and third fingers for those.

Examples 1 to 4 will get you up to speed with the different kinds of powerchords. If you can play along the backing tracks located above each piece of tab below...

Example 1: one-finger powerchords

Example 1

(Click tab to enlarge / download backing track here)

You only need one fretting finger to play this example. Rest the palm of your picking hand on the strings to stop the notes ringing for too long.

Example 2: powerchord riff

Example 2

(Click tab to enlarge / download backing track here)

Play the chords with your first finger; use your second to play the riff notes at the 3rd fret. If you have trouble stretching with your second finger, use your third.

Example 3: movable powerchord shapes

Example 3

(Click tab to enlarge / download backing track here)

Play these with your first and third fingers or first and fourth. To get a tight sound, release the pressure in your fret hand and mute the strings with your pick hand.

Example 4: putting everything together

Example 4

(Click tab to enlarge / download backing track here)

In bars 1 and 3, keep your first finger pressed down on the 2nd fret, even when you are playing the notes at the 3rd fret. This will help you play the riff at full speed.

Backing tracks

1. Alternate picking, slides and string bending

Play along to this track for the alternate picking, slides and string bending tutorials in your magazine. Stream below or download it here.



2. Hammer-ons and pull-offs

Play along to this track for the hammer-ons and pull-offs tutorials in your magazine. Stream below or download it here.

3. Strumming

Play along to this track for the strumming tutorial in your magazine. Stream below or download it here.

To buy the full Your 1st Guitar Lesson mag and DVD pack click here (£5.99 if you're in the UK). Oh, and subscribe to Total Guitar magazine here. It's great!