MusicRadar Basics: connecting a guitar to an amplifier

If you want to connect your guitar to your amp you're going to need one of these, a guitar lead - ou might head them called jack to jack leads or cables.

You might think that electrical wires are essentially all the same, but you'd be massively wrong. Cheap leads will crack, break and end up costing you more than if you'd just spent a bit extra on a decent lead to begin with.

They come in various lengths and with various difference specifications, but essentially you want something that looks and feels solid, hard wearing and like it'll take a being stepped on - a lot.

Once you've got your lead, all you need to do is plug one end into your guitar, and the other into the input of your amplifier, and you're ready to go.

A quick pro tip: make sure your amp is turned off and the volume is down on your guitar before you plug it in, or you'll hear all sorts of horrible squeals and crunches.