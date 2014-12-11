MusicRadar basics: an introduction to the loop pedal for guitar

MusicRadar basics is brought to you in association with Boss.

Don't forget you can link up with Boss UK on Facebook and Twitter.

Recent years have seen the rise of the looper pedal. Popularised by the likes of KT Tunstall and Ed Sheeran, loop pedals enable you to record a phrase, then layer additional performances on top of that phrase.

Not only are they great from a performance context, but they're also great as a developmental aid for practice at home and even to help you with your songwriting.

Common features of the latest models include stereo in and outputs, on board memory of up to 3 hours, USB connectivity for import and export of audio files and even an on board rhythm section.

Watch the video to see just how easy it is to get started with looping.