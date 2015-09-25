Joe Bonamassa releases jam track for Happier Times

With a new live album - Live At Radio City Music Hall - on the way, Joe Bonamassa is a busy man, but he's somehow found the time to pass on playing tips via his Bona Jam Tracks video series - the latest lesson, which demonstrates the lead and rhythm shapes from Happier Times, is available to view above.

Each Bona Jam Tracks video features a lesson from Joe, as well as a jam segment with chord charts for practising solos, and can be downloaded from Joe Bonamassa's website.

Don't miss

Joe Bonamassa releases jam track for Different Shades Of Blue