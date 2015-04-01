How to record huge guitars: 27 secrets revealed

Very few recordings these days are created using only one guitar track for rhythm and one for lead. If you want your guitars to sound bigger, you're going to need to start building up layers. In this section, we'll cover the best ways to approach this, with tips on how to get away from simply doubling-up your sounds

9. Double-tracking

Double-tracking is one of the most common and simplest ways of beefing up your guitar recordings, and if you're not already doing it, prepare to be enlightened! The principle is simple: record your guitar part, then record it again, but there are a few things you can do to get the most out of double-tracking…

Record your part

It doesn't matter if you're using an amp/mic setup or going direct from an amp modeller or plug-in, the techniques used in double-tracking are the same. Select a new audio track in your DAW, and record your guitar part as usual.

Record it again

Now for the second take. Set up a new track and play record the part again. If you'd prefer to play along to your first track then leave it switched on. If you find this off-putting, then mute it for now.

Pan your tracks

By now you should have two very similar guitar tracks on separate channels. Set them to equal levels on your mixer (make sure they're both un-muted). Sounds bigger, but we're not finished yet. Notice how they're both occupying the same sonic space? Not only do they clash with each other, but they'll be battling your drums, vocals and bass tracks to be heard. Pan one track hard to the left, and one track to the right, and you should find that your whole sound becomes clearer.

10. Mic up your electric!

No, we haven't lost the plot. You can achieve a similarly percussive effect to an acoustic by mic'ing up the strings on your electric. Use a condenser (the strings are obviously very quiet) placed far enough away that your picking hand isn't going to hit it or create noise. Remember, the mic will pick up loud breathing, foot-tapping or creaky chairs, so keep still (remember to breathe though).

11. Two tracks good – four tracks bad?

If doubling your guitar part makes it sound bigger, then surely recording it four times will be massive? Not always. Done right, it can add dynamics to your arrangements, make your tracks sound wider. Do it wrong and you could find yourself wading through a messy wall of gained-up guitars. Here's what the pros say:

Romesh Dodangoda: "If it's a big rock song, then I may quad track the guitars. I'll use one amp for the main double-track but then I might add another set with a completely different amp (and sometimes guitar). This will add new frequencies and harmonics to the guitar sound, and can help get a 'super-wide' guitar with a lot of texture to it. Quad-tracking will not always work, though. Sometimes, if the guitars are busy, it's best to maybe stick to double-tracking so you keep the clarity rather than having four guitars playing things at slightly different times. Sometimes two guitars can sound bigger and wider than four."

Andy Sneap: "I'll maybe try to stick to two tracks in the verses and then when it gets to the choruses we'll go to four tracks and just tickle those under the other tracks to give it a bit of a lift. If it's more chord-y you'll maybe try to find a different inversion of the chords just to give it a bit more space to it. As soon as you start getting four tracks on there it's amazing how washy it can get, and how you start losing the definition out of the playing. I actually favour two tracks over this quad-tracking-type thing. I want to hear the pick attack. A lot of people think it's bigger because you've got four tracks, where to me it can get a little chorus-y because of tuning and a little washy because of the tightness in people's playing."

Tom Dalgety: "I generally try and make individual sounds as big as possible, rather than just 'tracking-up' things by default. [Mic'ing] is something that I change a lot. I generally like large condensers or ribbon mics on guitar cabs, but then sometimes you can't beat a Shure SM57. I only ever have one mic per cab, though. Obviously I track things up where necessary, but you're better off taking the time to make two or three cool sounds than you are just slapping down 15 crumby ones! I don't really have a limit – you've just got to keep going until its right! But it's more challenging (and often better sounding) if you don't get TOO carried away!"

Joey Sturgis: "I think there's a big misconception about how to get big guitars. People think you need to add more guitar [tracks] to make them sound big. I actually recommend the opposite: I think the less guitars you have, the bigger you can get. If you only have one guitar taking up your left speaker and one guitar taking up your right speaker, you can really push those as far up in the mix as you want. But let's say you have two on each side, now you have to have those turned down in order for both of them to be heard. It's a lot easier to set up one tone that really kills, and kind of does the meat of everything, then just play with that."

12. Vary your setup

Remember what we said about small changes having the biggest impact? By changing elements of your setup in between takes, you can easily add a subtle sense of variation to your tracks. Try a different guitar, pickup position, microphone (or placement). If you're using amp modelling, it's quick and easy to switch to a different model or plug-in, and it'll add an extra layer of interest to the listener!

Tom Dalgety: "It can be nice to vary the gain on the amp/pedals for different passes. That way you get different harmonics coming out of different tracks."

Romesh Dodangoda: "One thing I like to do is use a different amp for the left and right. For example, I might do the left rhythm with a Marshall amp and then for the right side, I'll use the same guitar but I might use a Blackstar amp. I always think it's best to keep the same guitar so that the intonation and the tuning is really close for the two tracks. However, using two separate amps each side is a great way to get a bit of width on the guitar tracks. It also creates an interesting sound. You can use EQ afterwards to get the two sounds to sit with each other, but this is something I do now and again and it can sound great!"

Andy Sneap: "The other thing I've done with bands like Exodus, where it's just Gary [Holt] doing all the rhythm parts, we track a slightly different sound left and right. That can add a little bit more width to the mix. Sometimes doing the same sound left and right can make it a little more demo-like, more boring."

13. Don't cut and paste

Resist the temptation to simply cut and paste the same audio take into multiple layers: it won't gain you anything. In fact, you could even end up taking away from your sound's fullness. This is because – like a machine – your parts will be perfectly in sync with each other, and will contain the exact same harmonic information, causing what's known as phasing. As the two parts coincide with each other, you'll notice certain frequencies start to disappear, leaving you with a thin, swirly-sounding mess!

14. Delay Your Leads

Romesh Dodangoda: "With lead guitars, delay units can be your friend in getting things to sit on the edge of the speakers. Try a 1/4 on the left and 1/8 on the right, for a starting point. The different delay times on the left and right will create the illusion that the guitar is wider. I use this quite a lot for interesting rhythm effects in stereo. Putting the delay in the effects loop or after the mic will give you a cleaner sounding delay, which may sound wider than using a delay straight into the input of the amp. The sound of the delay will be different depending on where you put it in the chain so experiment and see where it sounds bigger to you."

15. Record two amps at once

If you're lucky enough to have two different amps, you could try recording both at once. You'll need to split your signal first using an AB-Y box, and ideally you'll want to set the amps up in a way that keeps the two sounds isolated. While this technique will not give you the same sort of spacial effect as physically double-tracking, it will allow you to blend your sounds.

Alain Johannes: "I like to multi-mic and I like to multi-amp. Usually, I won't mic both speakers or more than one speaker, but I'll definitely have a ribbon room component in there, as well – something that gives it a little depth, you know. I'll play around sometimes putting a mic behind an open-backed cabinet to get that feeling of air pushing. And I like to split the signals to two amps, and on one of them you put a tiny bit of delay so it's wider, a little bit of width, and then just kinda tuck it in."

16. Layer an acoustic

This is a trick that's used to add extra depth to rhythm parts. Grab an acoustic, mic it up (or plug in) and record your chord progression. Don't worry about the sonic qualities; you're after the percussive element of the acoustic's strings rather than a full-bodied sound.

17. Experiment with your gear

You're never going to gig with one, but many artists have utilised the raspy tone of a practice amp to add aggression to their tracks.

Alain Johannes: "If there's an overdub guitar, and you really want the line to poke, why would you use the multi-amp setup you just used for your rhythm track to play that part? You get one of those little practice amps – Pignose or God knows what; some little tiny thing going, 'Bzzz bzzz' – and you put it in there, and you're not going to be able to miss it, like a piano or a tambourine, whether you turn it down or not, it's still there."

18. Use amp modelling!

What used to be a dirty word to tone purists has now become a staple of recording. The good news is that amp modelling is affordable and practical, and it's no longer viewed as 'faking it'. In fact, producer Joey Sturgis actually prefers modelling for heavy tones: "With the stuff that I do, it's pretty much all amp simulators. There are the occasional clients who come in and want to use real amps, and I say to them, 'Are you willing to do a blind test?' Pretty much 99 per cent of the time, people choose the amp simulator."

19. Add air

If you're using an amp modeller or plug-ins to create the bulk of your guitar tracks and finding the results to be a bit 'sterile', think about getting out of the box by adding a mic'd track. Even if you run your effects unit into a small practice amp and mic it up, you'll get an extra texture in your mix.

20. Or create your own…

Joey Sturgis: "If you want more air out of your sound, there are harmonic exciters and other kinds of processors – tape simulators and saturators – that can get you there. You can duplicate your track and high-pass filter the duplicate to add air. If you take one track and duplicate it, then put a high-pass filter on it above 10,000Hz, that track is going to sound like a tiny little hiss. So that's your 'air' track. What you do is turn that down all the way, hit play and slowly bring that fader up and you're gonna hear a little bit of air come into your mix."

21. Record a clean part

Sometimes stacking up a lot of overdriven or distorted tracks can mean that you lose the attack and definition from your notes, particularly on parts with open strings. The solution? Layer a clean part underneath and subtly blend it in! You'll win back your clarity while maintaining the fatness of your drive.

22. Tweak direct sounds

Many amps have direct outputs, but these basically push your signal out after the preamp stage, with a fixed (if any) speaker emulation. The result can be a fizzy and unrealistic tone, but running it through a virtual cab in your recording can give you loads of flexibility. Load up an amp modelling plug-in, and bypass the amp stage – now you can experiment with virtual mic types and placement for a more realistic sound!

23. Cone feel the noise

When it comes to recording, your mic choice and placement will give you as much control over the tonality and character of your sound as tweaking your amp's controls. You have two main decisions to make when setting your mic up in front of your speaker: which part of the speaker to mic, and distance. Placing the mic at the centre of the speaker cone will generally give you the most high end, while moving it towards the edge will capture a darker sound. Moving the mic further away from the speaker will allow you to capture more or less of the room's ambience.

Placing your mic towards different parts of your speaker will achieve a brighter or darker sound