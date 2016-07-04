How to play guitar like... 5 Gretsch icons

From Chet Atkins to Brian Setzer and Cliff Gallup, we dissect the approach and give you guidance on playing in the style of five Gretsch guitar legends. First up, Eddie Cochran...

Eddie Cochran lived fast and tragically died young, in a car crash at the age of just 21. But in that brief time, he had already notched up a series of timeless 45s, including C’mon Everybody, Something Else and his proto-punk teen angst anthem Summertime Blues. Obsessed with his beloved Gretsch G6120, Cochran was a more accomplished guitarist than his chord-driven classics suggest.

A huge influence on Brian Setzer - who played Eddie in 1987 Ritchie Valens biopic La Bamba - his disciples include Pete Townshend, Marc Bolan and The Sex Pistols. Try out our Cochran inspired tab and learn how Eddie played simple bass lines to outline those rock ’n’ roll chord progressions.

Eddie cochran tab

Play like Eddie Cochran tab (right-click to download)

This is a typical Eddie Cochran-style rock ‘n’ roll riff outlining a typical I-IV-V (E-A-B) blues progression. The shift between G and G# notes in bar 1 cleverly hints at both E major and minor tonality and is a typical Cochran move, as are the rhythmic stops on the B and E chords. Use alternate picking except in bars 5 and 6.