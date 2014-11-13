How to mic a guitar amp or cabinet

Find your tone...

Before you get fiddling with mic placement, you need to pinpoint the tone you’re after. Spend some time in the room with your amp, trying it in different positions, and sweeping through each control one by one until you find the settings that nail the sound you want to capture.

"By feeling around the edge, you can usually locate the speaker"

...And your speaker

Next, you need to locate your speaker. Some cabs have thick speaker grilles, which make it difficult to see where the speaker’s positioned. By feeling around the edge, you can usually locate the speaker, but if not, shining a torch onto the cloth usually does the trick.

Location, location, location

Guitar amps are traditionally associated with close-mic’ing, and even the slightest change in position can drastically affect the captured tone.

Using a mic stand or an alternative mic’ing solution (more on those, later), start with a dynamic mic 1cm to 3cm away from the grille, pointing halfway between the centre and the edge of the speaker.

In general, mic’ing the centre of the speaker gives you a bright sound, which gets progressively darker as you move the mic towards the edge of the cone. Shifting the mic back from the speaker entirely introduces more ambience to the sound.