Guitar setup: how to keep your electric guitar in tune

We've all had our fair share of guitars with a tuning issue or two - there are few things more frustrating than kerranging a huge chord, then having to stop playing to tune up for the next one.

In our case, we recently acquired a beautiful Rickenbacker 325 - the only annoying thing about the guitar is the tuning stability. As it turns out, just fitting the right gauge strings worked wonders for our little Ricky.

Thinking about what strings you use and how you fit them - and how they interact with the guitar and its hardware - could solve your problems. Let’s get to work.