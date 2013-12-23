Guitar Lesson: Learn to play Ben Howard - Keep Your Head Up (TG241)

Click here to buy a digital version of Total Guitar for your tablet or smartphone
Get your fingerpicking up to speed as TG takes you through the main parts of Ben's hit single from 'Every Kingdom'
Intro/Verse
Chorus
Middle
'Keep Your Head Up'
© Benjamin Howard
Tutor: Chris Bird
Videographer: Martin Holmes
Buy a digital copy of Total Guitar
Buy Total Guitar for iPad, iPad Mini, iPhone and iPod Touch (US readers click here)
Buy Total Guitar for Android devices via Google Play (UK only)
Buy Total Guitar via Kindle Fire or Fire HD
Buy Total Guitar via Zinio