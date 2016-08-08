Boyce Avenue's 10 tips for YouTube success

With eight million YouTube subscribers and more than 2.5 billion video views, Boyce Avenue are the world’s most successful covers band, who now tour the globe with their own songs as a result of their phenomenal online following. We meet the Manzano brothers to learn more about approaching cover versions and the secrets to online video success for musicians

Boyce Avenue have taken the art of the cover to a new level, reaching billions of fans with their versions of rock and pop hits

The term ‘covers band’ can conjure up images of a hearty rendition of Mustang Sally at a wedding reception, but Boyce Avenue have taken the art of the cover to a new level, reaching billions of fans with their versions of rock and pop hits.

Their secret weapon? The internet, and their profile means they’ve just released their third studio album of original songs, The Road Less Travelled.

Singer/guitarist Alejandro Manzano calls it their “most well-rounded to date - we’ve taken everything we learned on the first album, which was very acoustic, and combined it with the emotion of the second [All You Have Left].”

We asked him and brother Fabian about the key steps they made from bedroom band to global stars.

1. No band? No problem

Know your musical limits and use them to craft your sound

Alejandro: “We knew from day one that we wanted to be able to sing and accompany ourselves with acoustics. You don’t need an amp or cables, and you get used to regulating the volume of your voice.

Once you can play a song that you love and you can make it sound the way you want, you’ve got more power to write your own stuff

“A lot of our favourite music comes from the mid-to-late 90s - bands like the Goo Goo Dolls, Oasis and Matchbox Twenty - and they’ve all got something intimate about them. There’s a timeless charm to the acoustic guitar. We’re in this for the long-term, and that sound isn’t going to date.”

Fabian: “Practicalities are a point, too. None of us play drums so we couldn’t jump into a full band. It was just Alejandro and I in our rooms with acoustic guitars.”

2. Learn from the best

Covering songs is one thing, but covering them well is an art

Alejandro: “The smartest way to start out before diving into songwriting is to study the greats. Learn covers to increase your skill level. Once you can play a song that you love and you can make it sound the way you want, you’ve got more power to write your own stuff.

“If you can’t even make a song you love sound good, then what are the chances that you’re going to be able to write something that inspires you or the people listening to you? You end up learning different things about your style that help you eventually to write your own material.”