All Axess: how to play Soulfly's Treachery

GUITARS AND AMPS EXPO 2014: In this straigh-ahead All Axess showcase, Soulfly guitar talent Marc Rizzo demonstrates the main riffs in Treachery, taken from the band's acclaimed 2012 album Enslaved.

Don't be intimidated by the speed - if you build up to it, you'll get there - just be sure to keep one ear on the metronome. The harmonic elements will be aided by using a high gain tone on your amp, but practise with a cleaner tone at first in order to be sure it's not disguising sloppy rhythm work.

