All Axess: how to play Gojira's L'Enfant Sauvage

GUITARS AND AMPS EXPO 2014: In our second lesson from All Axess, Gojira frontman Joe Duplantier shows you how to play the main guitar parts from the band's brilliantly captivating L'Enfant Sauvage.

As Joe points out, the song is surprisingly simple in structure. However, don't underestimate the difficulty of his impressive rhythm playing! If you want to master Gojira's style, watch your alternate picking and, as always, start slow and build up with a metronome.

