6 ways to upgrade your acoustic guitar's sound

Acoustic sounding tired? Follow some expert advice to breathe new life into your acoustic guitar with these inexpensive upgrades

It might seem like your options for upgrading your acoustic are somewhat limited. After all, solid woods and bracing rely on craftsmanship rather than aftermarket tweaks. There are some things you can try, though.

Before you rush to buy a whole new instrument, you might want to consider some simple, effective and affordable upgrades. To guide us, we’ve enlisted the help of two knowledgable acoustic guitar builders: Martin’s Dave Doll (manager of Martin's Customer Repair Shop) and Taylor’s Andy Powers (master luthier for Taylor Guitars).