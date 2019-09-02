5 easy ways to improve your guitar barre chords

If you’ve been playing the guitar for more than a few weeks, you simply must learn some barre chords. This essential technique multiplies the number of chords at your disposal from just a handful to potentially thousands of new shapes.

The idea is simple: a barre is when you press down on more than one string at the same time. It might be two strings, it might be all six - or any number for that matter. Regardless, barres do require more strength than single notes, so expect to see progress in a few days or even weeks, rather than immediately.

Start off by trying out the chord shapes shown here, then follow our tab examples on the opposite page to hone your playing skills.

Two-note chords (aka diads) don’t really have names. Obviously that’s not very helpful though, so sometimes they’ll take a name from another chord that contains the two notes. Other times, you’ll see them in tab without a name. We’ll save explanations of chord names for another day. Just practise the shapes for now.

