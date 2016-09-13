4 ways to upgrade your guitar's controls

If you have a low/mid-price guitar, you can improve things by replacing the standard wiring and potentiometers.

Of key interest here is the pots’ resistance value, because the cheaper they are, the more they tend to vary. As a rule, higher resistance = more treble.

A Strat, for example, can sound very different with 300k or 200k pots (the ‘correct’ value is 250k). Likewise, 300k and 500k pots - both common fitments - sound quite different in a Les Paul or ES-335.