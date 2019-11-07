4 easy guitar volume and tone knob hacks

ELECTRIC GUITAR WEEK: Don’t be afraid of your guitar’s tone and volume knobs; they might be the most fantastic, expressive secret weapon you can find for totally revolutionising your tone!

Tone starts in your fingers, but before you look to an amp and effects to change your sound, you should be realising the potential of your guitar’s onboard controls.

Playing on 10 is a rock cliche we want you to forget here. Many of us set our volume and tone controls in one position and leave them there, tweaking our pedals and amp dials to shape EQ and tone. But that's certainly not the only way to effectively shape your sound.

As many great players have proved, there are huge possibilities right there on the guitar for your fingers to control quickly and efficiently…

