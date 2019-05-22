Review round-up: super-versatile overdrive pedals

Whether it’s providing subtle dirt, boosting and thickening a guitar, or smashing the front end of an amp with a clipped, boosted signal, overdrive pedals are the cornerstone of many rock guitar tones.

While the essentials of the circuits haven’t changed much in 40 years, that doesn’t mean there isn’t innovation in the space. We’ve brought together a few of our favourite modern drives that not only try to do something new by mixing up the overdrive formula, but also offer tons of options for tone-shaping and personalisation.

Whether it’s operating voltage, EQ profile, gain level, or even the ability to dial in ghost notes, these pedals think outside of the box, delivering the tools you need to find your perfect drive tone.