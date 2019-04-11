Review round-up: boost pedals

The humble boost pedal is pretty much the simplest guitar effect there is, but even within the myriad options out there lurks a great deal of variety, and a wealth of possibilities.

First, there’s how much boost is on tap, with 20dB or more not being uncommon. Then there’s the circuit topology - is it based around an operational amplifier, for a cleaner tone, or JFETs, for a warmer, thicker sound?

Finally, there’s the EQ profile to think about. The reason that so many players use overdrives with the drive rolled off as boosts is because they tend to have decent EQ profiles, if not good tone controls as well.

We’ve rounded up a diverse group of boost options to cover all these bases, so let’s jump right in and warm up those tubes...