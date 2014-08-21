How to play Dan Searle's 3 favourite drum rudiments

DRUM EXPO 2014: Dan Searle is the hugely talented young drummer for British metalcore band Architects. Since the Brighton based metallers formed in 2004, this young drummer has been winning hearts and minds with his passionate drumming.

In this free drum lesson, filmed exclusively by Rhythm magazine for the MusicRadar Drum Expo 2014, Dan Searle shows you how to play his three favourite drum rudiments. In this drum video lesson you will learn how to play a paradiddle-diddle, six stroke roll, and a double paradiddle, and how to apply them.

Want to learn more about Dan Searle's drumming? Check out Rhythm magazine's Best of British issue, for which Dan was a cover star.