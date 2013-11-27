Funk Primer no. 4

Joseph 'Zigaboo' Modeliste is the person that Chad Smith described as the third funkiest man on the planet, coming, in his opinion, just behind Clyde Stubblefeld and John 'Jabo' Starks.

Whatever your thoughts, the point is a very good one: Zigaboo is very, very funky indeed. Exemplifying a style of funk drumming that evolved out of the New Orleans way of playing, Zigaboo has created some of the funkiest and most memorable grooves ever.

Today's groove is inspired by Zigaboo's playing on the tune Here Comes The Meter Man. First I'll demonstrate it on its own and then you'll hear it with bass. And remember, the bass loop can be downloaded for you to play along to, completely free, at my website, www.justindrums.com.