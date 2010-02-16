Zakk Wylde: New Black Label Society Album in June

You might not know this, but heavy metal, as a genre, is well good at social networking. It's appropriate then, that Zakk Wylde has chosen to reveal his plans for a new album with the Black Label Society through his Twitter page.
Wylde told fans on 11 February: "Yeah BLACK LABEL is gonna fire up the Machine in June ... Start Recording new Album this Month (sic)."
The guitarist then proceeded to post a string of pictures of their recording studio, the 'Black Label Bunker', which you can view below. It's kind of like watching a poorly made MTV 'Cribs' where you have to do your own voice-over. Nevertheless, they're worth checking out, mainly just to ogle the sweet equipment that he has lying about the place.
Zakk Wylde/Black Label Society Studio Pictures:
http://moby.to/ewbxcj
http://moby.to/g0kdse
http://moby.to/807drh
http://moby.to/0tfn58
http://moby.to/3b6q2r
http://moby.to/esq6xn
http://moby.to/pfdgba
http://moby.to/x5h5co
http://moby.to/yoldrz
http://moby.to/ebyfd2
You know who else is on Twitter? That's right, us! Follow @TotalGuitar