Win the chance to record and play UK festivals!

Wanna get your band out of your bedroom and onto the gigging circuit?

Red Bull Bedroom Jam

may have the answer...

The revamped season of the weekly live music webcast returns on 15 February 2010, bringing with it the chance for your band to play at some of the UK's hottest festivals, including

Download

,

T In The Park

and

Underage

.

Notable bands who have participated in previous years include

You Me At Six

,

My Passion

and

Furthest Drive Home.

Upload your band's videos to the

Red Bull Bedroom Jam website

and each week the 'Buzz Radar' system tallies up interest from the Bedroom Jam site and other social media, including MySpace and Twitter. The most popular bands then get the opportunity to perform live from their homes on the webcast.

A panel of industry experts, including

Fightstar

guitarist Charlie Simpson, Live Nation Vice President Andy Copping and The Agency's Beckie Sugden, will choose a number of bands to play at festivals around the UK.

Of these, three bands will go head-to-head for the viewers' votes to secure a two-week recording session at Red Bull's brand new, state-of-the-art studio in London with a top producer and UK-wide tour!

For more information and to upload your videos, go to

www.redbullbedroomjam.com