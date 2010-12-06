Video: Turn your guitar into a synth

The latest instalment of the Electro-Harmonix 'Effectology' series (above) shows you how to get some great synth sounds out of your guitar. Surprisingly, it's not just 'plug in a micro-synth pedal' either…

If you're not already familiar with the 'Effectology' video series that EHX has been steadily releasing through YouTube over the past 18 months, then take this small window of opportunity in life and check them out now.

In a nutshell, they show you how to create and emulate various sounds with your guitar and pedals. They also offer a bit of basic insight into how these boxes of magic work, which is useful viewing for almost every guitarist. 'Carpe delay pedal', as they say in Latin (probably).

