Video: Peace 'Follow Baby'

Peace are a four-piece from Birmingham and we like them very much. Check out the video for new single 'Follow Baby' here and then scroll down to find out where you can catch them live, which is, like, totally where it all happens.

It's a bit grunge, a bit Britpop, a bit baggy and now you've heard it, you'll require heavy-handed DIY surgery to remove it from your brain. Look out for an interview in a forthcoming issue of TG.

1 April - Electric Circus - Edinburgh (w/Mystery Jets)

2 April - Cluny - Newcastle (w/Mystery Jets)

3 April - Fruit - Hull (w/Mystery Jets)

4 April - The Rainbow - Birmingham (w/Mystery Jets)

11 April - The Gate - Cardiff (w/Mystery Jets)

12 April - Arts Centre - Norwich (w/Mystery Jets)

14 April - Bodega - Nottingham (w/Mystery Jets)

15 April - Sugarmill - Stoke (w/Mystery Jets)

16 April - Queens Social Club - Sheffield (w/Mystery Jets)

18 April - The Bullingdon - Oxford (w/Mystery Jets)

19 April - Forum - Tunbridge Wells (w/Mystery Jets)

20 April - Junction 2 - Cambridge (w/Mystery Jets)

21 April - Moles - Bath (w/Mystery Jets)

5 May - Camden Crawl - London (daytime)

5 May - Live at Leeds - Leeds (nighttime)

6 May - Camden Crawl - London

10 May - Great Escape - Brighton

11 May - Great Escape - Brighton

12 May - Great Escape - Brighton

16 May - Quay House Tower Block - Manchester

18 May - Brixton Academy - London (w/Mystery Jets)

2 May - Dot to Dot Festival - Bristol

3 May - Dot to Dot Festival - Nottingham

4 May - Dot to Dot Festival - Manchester

21 July - Tramlines - Sheffield