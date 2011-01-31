Video: Foo Fighters debut new album at show

Foo Fighters have given a select group of fans a premiere of their as-yet-untitled seventh album during a secret gig with hardcore punks The Bronx at Velvet Jones in Santa Barbara, California.

The gig, which took place on Saturday (29 January) and was announced on Twitter just hours before the band took to stage, was fortunately attended by a horde of iPhone owners, meaning there's plenty of footage emerging. Check out the video above to hear a selection of new and old songs.

Image: © Rainer Jensen/dpa/Corbis