Total Guitar 232 On Sale Now: Everything You Need To Know About Effects

The new issue of Total Guitar is on sale nationwide (and, digitally, around the world) from 3 September, and this month we're all about effects!
Our massive cover feature covers all of the major effects types, including how they work, what they sound like and how to use them. Included on your TGCD (or available as part of our digital edition from Apple Newsstand) are over 40 tracks of audio examples, so you can learn about the sounds that each pedal creates. Plus, we show you how to re-create the sounds with your own gear!
If that's not enough, TG's gear tweaker takes you through the build of a fuzz pedal kit in a special installment of 'Ed's Shed'.
Features
Steve Vai
The shred demon shares the stories behind his favourite tracks from 'The Story Of Light'
Tom DeLonge
From pop-punk joker to sound architect, the Blink-182 man takes us through his career highlights.
Guitar Workout
Take control of your whammy bar with our guide to vibrato techniques.
Lower Than Atlantis
TG's favourite UK alt-rockers on taking it to the next level.
Status Quo
Find out why Francis Rossi thinks Muse are "Donkey's knob" (and why that's a good thing).
Learn To Play
Black Sabbath 'Paranoid'
Adele 'Rolling In The Deep'
Blink-182 'The Rock Show'
Stevie Wonder 'Superstition'
The Vaccines 'If You Wanna'
Gear
LTD KH-25 - Kirk Hammett's new signature
DigiTech Whammy (5th Gen) - The red pitch-shifting monster returns!
Ibanez FRM100TR - Paul Gilbert's affordable new guitar
PLUS!
Taylor GS Mini mahogany
Hughes & Kettner TubeMeister 36
Fender FSR Telecaster Custom
Roger Mayer Voodoo Vibe TC
Joyo Analog Delay
Video Lessons
John Petrucci
Stanley Jordan
Riff Of The Month - Bloc Party 'Octopus'
Grades
RGT
Rockschool