Total Guitar 232 On Sale Now: Everything You Need To Know About Effects

The new issue of Total Guitar is on sale nationwide (and, digitally, around the world) from 3 September, and this month we're all about effects!



Our massive cover feature covers all of the major effects types, including how they work, what they sound like and how to use them. Included on your TGCD (or available as part of our digital edition from Apple Newsstand) are over 40 tracks of audio examples, so you can learn about the sounds that each pedal creates. Plus, we show you how to re-create the sounds with your own gear!

If that's not enough, TG's gear tweaker takes you through the build of a fuzz pedal kit in a special installment of 'Ed's Shed'.

Features



Steve Vai

The shred demon shares the stories behind his favourite tracks from 'The Story Of Light'

Tom DeLonge

From pop-punk joker to sound architect, the Blink-182 man takes us through his career highlights.

Guitar Workout

Take control of your whammy bar with our guide to vibrato techniques.

Lower Than Atlantis

TG's favourite UK alt-rockers on taking it to the next level.

Status Quo

Find out why Francis Rossi thinks Muse are "Donkey's knob" (and why that's a good thing).

Learn To Play

Black Sabbath 'Paranoid'

Adele 'Rolling In The Deep'

Blink-182 'The Rock Show'

Stevie Wonder 'Superstition'

The Vaccines 'If You Wanna'

Gear

LTD KH-25 - Kirk Hammett's new signature

DigiTech Whammy (5th Gen) - The red pitch-shifting monster returns!

Ibanez FRM100TR - Paul Gilbert's affordable new guitar



PLUS!

Taylor GS Mini mahogany

Hughes & Kettner TubeMeister 36

Fender FSR Telecaster Custom

Roger Mayer Voodoo Vibe TC

Joyo Analog Delay

Video Lessons

John Petrucci

Stanley Jordan

Riff Of The Month - Bloc Party 'Octopus'



Grades

RGT

Rockschool