New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (October 2017)

Guitars were very much the stars on MusicRadar last month, along with a few excellent pedals, natch.

Here, we take a digested look at everything from guitar land that we reviewed on the site during the month of September. We start with a stunning acoustic from Fender.

MusicRadar’s verdict:

“With the PM-3, Fender is serious about acoustics and it’s reaping rewards for us players.”

FULL REVIEW: Fender Paramount PM-3 Standard Triple-0 All-Mahogany

4 out of 5

(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)