New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (October 2017)
Fender Paramount PM-3 Standard Triple-0 All-Mahogany
Guitars were very much the stars on MusicRadar last month, along with a few excellent pedals, natch.
Here, we take a digested look at everything from guitar land that we reviewed on the site during the month of September. We start with a stunning acoustic from Fender.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“With the PM-3, Fender is serious about acoustics and it’s reaping rewards for us players.”
FULL REVIEW: Fender Paramount PM-3 Standard Triple-0 All-Mahogany
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Gretsch G6659TG Players Edition Broadkaster Jr
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Gretsch is determined to shake the ‘for rockabilly only’ vibe of its instruments, and we think the Players Edition Centre Block series is set to do just that.”
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch G6659TG Players Edition Broadkaster Jr
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
John Page Classic Ashburn Special
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The Special is aptly named and, for us, has that little extra ‘something’ about it, a rather beautiful modern take on classic vintage tone.”
FULL REVIEW: John Page Classic Ashburn Special
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Art & Lutherie Roadhouse Tennessee Red
MusicRadar's verdict:
"It’s got attack, projection, volume, character and style. And it’s only a parlour."
FULL REVIEW: Art & Lutherie Roadhouse Tennessee Red
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Acoustic)
Gretsch Rancher Falcon Jumbo
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A lot of guitar for not a lot of cash; worth plenty of your attention."
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch Rancher Falcon Jumbo
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Acoustic)
Kahua KA-21, KA-24 And KA-26 Ukuleles
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Perfect for mid-level players; a touch pricey for newbies."
FULL REVIEW: Kahua KA-21, KA-24 And KA-26 Ukuleles
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Acoustic)
Seagull Coastline Momentum A/E HG
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A good guitar with some potentially frustrating flaws. Make sure to try out some competitors as well."
FULL REVIEW: Seagull Coastline Momentum A/E HG
3 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Acoustic)
Gibson Tamio Okuda Signature 1959 ES-330
MusicRadar's verdict:
"‘Character’ is the keyword here; the sounds and feel created by this instrument that takes us back in time."
FULL REVIEW: Gibson Tamio Okuda Signature 1959 ES-330
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
IK Multimedia iRig Acoustic Stage
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A quick and simple solution for amplified solo performance.
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia iRig Acoustic Stage
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Hutchins Shade 1
MusicRadar's verdict:
"There’s a lot to like here: a smart build, light weight, and it’s strong on resonance with sounds that belie its ‘impulse purchase’ price."
FULL REVIEW: Hutchins Shade 1
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Jackson Pro Series Misha Mansoor Juggernaut HT7FM
MusicRadar's verdict:
"An S-style metal guitar engineered to a logical conclusion, but you can impress your own sound upon it."
FULL REVIEW: Jackson Pro Series Misha Mansoor Juggernaut HT7FM
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
EarthQuaker Devices Erupter
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Incredibly sound and loads of versatility - what’s not to love?"
FULL REVIEW: EarthQuaker Devices Erupter
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
TC Electronic Hall of Fame 2
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A more than worthy update."
FULL REVIEW: TC Electronic Hall of Fame 2
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
MXR Dyna Comp Mini
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A good-sounding pedal once dialled in, but not the most flexible."
FULL REVIEW: MXR Dyna Comp Mini
3 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
TC Electronic HyperGravity Mini
MusicRadar's verdict:
"You may need to put in a little effort with this TC effort, but it is well worth the trouble."
FULL REVIEW: TC Electronic HyperGravity Mini
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Meris Ottobit Jr
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Niche it may be, but this classy and creative pedal exerts a strange allure to those yearning for something different."
FULL REVIEW: Meris Ottobit Jr
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Audient iD4
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A budget solution that feels anything but inexpensive."
FULL REVIEW: Audient iD4
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Guild T-Bird ST P90
MusicRadar's verdict:
"If you’re looking for something a little leftfield, this vision is certainly that."
FULL REVIEW: Guild T-Bird ST P90
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Yamaha A3R ARE
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Yamaha is still on its ‘A game’ here."
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha A3R ARE
3.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)