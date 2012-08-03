Total Guitar 231 On Sale Now: The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach

Total Guitar 231 is on sale nationwide (and, digitally, around the world) from 6th August. In the run-up to their slot at the Reading and Leeds festivals, we speak to The Black Keys' mainman, Dan Auerbach about vintage gear, and going beyond the blues. Plus, we've tabbed 'Gold On The Ceiling' in full!

Also in Total Guitar 231

Features



Mark Tremonti

Picking up the mic with the Alter

Bridge axeman-turned-solo artist



Best Coast

California duo bring the sunshine



The Black Keys

Dan Auerbach talks El Camino, vintage

gear and why retro's not his thing



Star Wars-inspired pedals

Feel the force with LostAlone's Steven

Battelle and his custom pedals



The Offspring

Dexter Holland and Noodles give you

a potted punk history of their albums



Stone Gossard

Pearl Jam and beyond: the guitarist

talks us through his Seattle CV



Steal Their Style

Brian May's tones and techniques



In The Studio: Bullet For My Valentine

Matt Tuck tells us what to expect from Bullet's new album



Lamb Of God

Willie Adler and Mark Morton answer YOUR questions!

Learn To Play



The Black Keys 'Gold on The Ceiling'

Bob Marley 'One Love'

Foo Fighters 'These Days'

Iron Maiden 'The Number Of The Beast'

Skrillex 'Bangarang'

JS Bach 'Badinerie'

Gear

The hottest new releases from Boss, IK Multimedia, DBZ, Vox, Gretsch and more!