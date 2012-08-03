Total Guitar 231 On Sale Now: The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach

Total Guitar 231 is on sale nationwide (and, digitally, around the world) from 6th August. In the run-up to their slot at the Reading and Leeds festivals, we speak to The Black Keys' mainman, Dan Auerbach about vintage gear, and going beyond the blues. Plus, we've tabbed 'Gold On The Ceiling' in full!
Also in Total Guitar 231
Features
Mark Tremonti
Picking up the mic with the Alter
Bridge axeman-turned-solo artist
Best Coast
California duo bring the sunshine
The Black Keys
Dan Auerbach talks El Camino, vintage
gear and why retro's not his thing
Star Wars-inspired pedals
Feel the force with LostAlone's Steven
Battelle and his custom pedals
The Offspring
Dexter Holland and Noodles give you
a potted punk history of their albums
Stone Gossard
Pearl Jam and beyond: the guitarist
talks us through his Seattle CV
Steal Their Style
Brian May's tones and techniques
In The Studio: Bullet For My Valentine
Matt Tuck tells us what to expect from Bullet's new album
Lamb Of God
Willie Adler and Mark Morton answer YOUR questions!
Learn To Play
The Black Keys 'Gold on The Ceiling'
Bob Marley 'One Love'
Foo Fighters 'These Days'
Iron Maiden 'The Number Of The Beast'
Skrillex 'Bangarang'
JS Bach 'Badinerie'
Gear
The hottest new releases from Boss, IK Multimedia, DBZ, Vox, Gretsch and more!