More

Total Guitar 231 On Sale Now: The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach

By ()

Plus learn to play Iron Maiden, Foo Fighters, The Black Keys and more!

Total Guitar 231 is on sale nationwide (and, digitally, around the world) from 6th August. In the run-up to their slot at the Reading and Leeds festivals, we speak to The Black Keys' mainman, Dan Auerbach about vintage gear, and going beyond the blues. Plus, we've tabbed 'Gold On The Ceiling' in full!

Buy Total Guitar for iPad, iPhone and iPod  Touch (US readers click here) Buy Total Guitar for PCs and Android devices

Also in Total Guitar 231

Features

Mark Tremonti
Picking up the mic with the Alter
Bridge axeman-turned-solo artist

Best Coast
California duo bring the sunshine

The Black Keys
Dan Auerbach talks El Camino, vintage
gear and why retro's not his thing

Star Wars-inspired pedals
Feel the force with LostAlone's Steven
Battelle and his custom pedals

The Offspring
Dexter Holland and Noodles give you
a potted punk history of their albums

Stone Gossard
Pearl Jam and beyond: the guitarist
talks us through his Seattle CV

Steal Their Style
Brian May's tones and techniques

In The Studio: Bullet For My Valentine
Matt Tuck tells us what to expect from Bullet's new album

Lamb Of God
Willie Adler and Mark Morton answer YOUR questions!

Learn To Play

The Black Keys 'Gold on The Ceiling'
Bob Marley 'One Love'
Foo Fighters 'These Days'
Iron Maiden 'The Number Of The Beast'
Skrillex 'Bangarang'
JS Bach 'Badinerie'

Gear
The hottest new releases from Boss, IK Multimedia, DBZ, Vox, Gretsch and more!