Tinariwen announce london date

One of African guitar music's most famous exports, Tinariwen, are due to play at London's Koko venue on 26 October.

The ever-changing collective of Tuareg musicians revolves around a central core of guitarists led by founding member Ibrahim Ag Alhabib. Their brand of 'desert soul', which blends Western rock influences with traditional Saharan music, has inspired followers the world over and picked up a few celebrity fans along the way, most notably Robert Plant and Thom Yorke.

It's definitely an essential gig for anyone who is looking for inspiration and interested in expanding their approach to guitar playing.

Tickets for the show will cost £19.50 in advance and are available from seetickets.com. Check out the video below for a taster of the Tinariwen live experience.

