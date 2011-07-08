Thin Lizzy deluxe reissues available now

Total Guitar issue 217 cover stars Thin Lizzy recently reissued three classic albums 'Black Rose: A Rock Legend', 'Bad Reputation' and 'Chinatown'.

1977's 'Bad Reputation' was 'Lizzy's last studio album with Brian Robertson (who later went on to Motörhead for one album) and featured classic track 'Dancing In The Moonlight (It's Caught Me In Its Spotlight)'. 'Black Rose' came the following year and is widely agreed to be among their best work, partly due to the amazing guitar work of Scott Gorham and Gary Moore. Finally, 'Chinatown' saw the group recruit guitarist Snowy White (Peter Green, Pink Floyd).

Each deluxe reissue comes with an expanded booklet featuring a brand new interview with Scott Gorham and Brian Downey, as well as bonus disc of rare and unreleased tracks.

Check out Total Guitar issue 217 for a sprawling feature on 'Lizzy's impressive roster of guitarists, including brand new interviews with alumni Brian Robertson, Eric Bell and Scott Gorham.