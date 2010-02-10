The Gaslight Anthem Announce New Album ‘American Slang’ And UK Tour

New Jersey punk rockers The
Gaslight Anthem will undertake a new set of UK tour dates in June in support of
their forthcoming third album, set to be titled ‘American Slang´.
The band´s last album, ‘The ´59 Sound´, was a big hit for
the group and 2009 was the year that they went from underground hot-tips to
stadium rockers, it even saw them collaborating with their idol Bruce
Springsteen at Glastonbury and Hard Rock Calling.
While we don´t have any track names or samples yet, we can
give you the dates of the ‘Anthem´s first batch of summer tour dates, which you
can view below.
Gaslight Anthem UK Tour Dates
22 June -
Birmingham Academy 1 (headline show)
23 June -
Glasgow ABC (headline show)
24 June -
Manchester Academy 1 (headline show)
26 June -
London HMV Forum (headline show)
29 June -
Oxford Academy 1 (headline show)
Photo attributed to Nigel Crane