The Gaslight Anthem Announce New Album ‘American Slang’ And UK Tour

New Jersey punk rockers The

Gaslight Anthem will undertake a new set of UK tour dates in June in support of

their forthcoming third album, set to be titled ‘American Slang´.

The band´s last album, ‘The ´59 Sound´, was a big hit for

the group and 2009 was the year that they went from underground hot-tips to

stadium rockers, it even saw them collaborating with their idol Bruce

Springsteen at Glastonbury and Hard Rock Calling.

While we don´t have any track names or samples yet, we can

give you the dates of the ‘Anthem´s first batch of summer tour dates, which you

can view below.

Gaslight Anthem UK Tour Dates

22 June -

Birmingham Academy 1 (headline show)

23 June -

Glasgow ABC (headline show)

24 June -

Manchester Academy 1 (headline show)

26 June -

London HMV Forum (headline show)

29 June -

Oxford Academy 1 (headline show)

Photo attributed to Nigel Crane

