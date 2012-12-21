More

TG236 on sale now: Soundgarden's Chris Cornell and Kim Thayil

Plus learn to play Nirvana, Bullet For My Valentine, The Beatles and more!

Total Guitar issue 236 is on sale in print in the UK and digitally worldwide via Google Play and Newsstand for iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch from today!

This month, we've got a full interview and rig tour with Soundgarden. After 16 years, rock supergroups, addiction and a solo album with Timbaland, Chris Cornell and Kim Thayil talk guitars and the album that nobody thought would happen.

Also in TG236:

Interviews & Features

Twin Atlantic
The hit-making, Felix Baumgartner space jump-soundtracking Scot-rockers speak

Steve Hackett
Seven reasons why he's a prog pioneer

Basics: Buying A Used Guitar
What to look for and what to avoid when purchasing secondhand

The Truth About Valves
What makes them sound so good?

Rig Tour: Richard Hawley
The Sheffield songsmith's top gear

Steal Their Style: Jimmy Page
Nab Jimmy Page's rigs and riffs

Guitar Workout
Master the harmonic minor scale

Learn To Play

The Beatles: Taxman
Bloc Party: Kettling
Nirvana: All Apologies
Of Monsters And Men: Little Talks
Traditional: Auld Lang Syne

Riff Of The Month
Bullet For My Valentine: Temper Temper

Guest Lesson: Paul Gilbert

RGT
Rockschool

Essentials: 16th-note rhythm playing

Reviews

Hot new gear from
Fender, Manson Guitar Works, Jackson and more!