TG236 on sale now: Soundgarden's Chris Cornell and Kim Thayil

Total Guitar issue 236 is on sale in print in the UK and digitally worldwide via Google Play and Newsstand for iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch from today!

Buy Total Guitar for iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch

Buy a digital copy of Total Guitar magazine

(US readers click here)

Buy Total Guitar on Google Play or Zinio for PCs and Android devices

Total Guitar issue 236 is on sale in print in the UK, and digitally worldwide right now!

This month, we've got a full interview and rig tour with Soundgarden. After 16 years, rock supergroups, addiction and a solo album with Timbaland, Chris Cornell and Kim Thayil talk guitars and the album that nobody thought would happen.

Also in TG236:

Interviews & Features

Twin Atlantic

The hit-making, Felix Baumgartner space jump-soundtracking Scot-rockers speak

Steve Hackett

Seven reasons why he's a prog pioneer

Basics: Buying A Used Guitar

What to look for and what to avoid when purchasing secondhand

The Truth About Valves

What makes them sound so good?

Rig Tour: Richard Hawley

The Sheffield songsmith's top gear

Steal Their Style: Jimmy Page

Nab Jimmy Page's rigs and riffs

Guitar Workout

Master the harmonic minor scale

Learn To Play

The Beatles: Taxman

Bloc Party: Kettling

Nirvana: All Apologies

Of Monsters And Men: Little Talks

Traditional: Auld Lang Syne

Riff Of The Month

Bullet For My Valentine: Temper Temper

Guest Lesson: Paul Gilbert

RGT

Rockschool

Essentials: 16th-note rhythm playing

Reviews

Hot new gear from

Fender, Manson Guitar Works, Jackson and more!