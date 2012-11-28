TG235 on sale now: The A-Z of Shred Guitar

Total Guitar issue 235 is on sale in print in the UK and digitally worldwide via Newsstand for iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch from today!
This month, our cover feature explores the world of shred, taking in the players, gear and techniques that have become cornerstones of the genre. There's a ton of stuff to learn, as we breakdown the key techniques in an easy to understand way, complete with tab and audio for you to play along with.
Also in TG235:
Interviews & Features
Nickelback
Chad and Ryan stick it to the haters!
Two Door Cinema Club
Sam Halliday reflects on the band's most successful year, and tells us about his bonkers new signature model
Rocksmith
Can a videogame really teach you to play the guitar? We enlist the help of a session guitarist, guitar teacher and the UK Air Guitar champion to find out
Ben Gibbard
Death Cab For Cutie's mainman strikes out alone
Steal Their Style: Tom Morello
Essential gear and techniques to sound like the RATM man
Jake Bugg
The UK's hottest singer/songwriter talks touring
Clutch
The US rockers gear up for their heaviest album yet
Learn To Play
Pearl Jam: Alive
Metallica: Nothing Else Matters
Pink Floyd: Money
Kasabian: Goodbye Kiss
Riff Of The Month
AxeWound: Exorchrist
Guest Lesson: Joe Satriani
RGT
Rockschool
Essentials
Reviews
Hot new gear from
Peavey, Laney, PRS, VOX, Sterling and more!