More

TG235 on sale now: The A-Z of Shred Guitar

By ()

Plus learn to play Pearl Jam, Metallica, Pink Floyd and more!

TG235
TG235 (Image credit: Total Guitar)

Total Guitar issue 235 is on sale in print in the UK and digitally worldwide via Newsstand for iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch from today!

Buy Total Guitar for iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch

Buy a digital copy of Total Guitar magazine 
(US readers click here)

Buy Total Guitar for PCs and Android devices

Total Guitar issue 235 is on sale in print in the UK, and digitally worldwide right now!

This month, our cover feature explores the world of shred, taking in the players, gear and techniques that have become cornerstones of the genre. There's a ton of stuff to learn, as we breakdown the key techniques in an easy to understand way, complete with tab and audio for you to play along with.

Also in TG235:

Interviews & Features

Nickelback
Chad and Ryan stick it to the haters!

Two Door Cinema Club
Sam Halliday reflects on the band's most successful year, and tells us about his bonkers new signature model

Rocksmith
Can a videogame really teach you to play the guitar? We enlist the help of a session guitarist, guitar teacher and the UK Air Guitar champion to find out

Ben Gibbard
Death Cab For Cutie's mainman strikes out alone

Steal Their Style: Tom Morello
Essential gear and techniques to sound like the RATM man

Jake Bugg
The UK's hottest singer/songwriter talks touring

Clutch
The US rockers gear up for their heaviest album yet

Learn To Play

Pearl Jam: Alive
Metallica: Nothing Else Matters
Pink Floyd: Money
Kasabian: Goodbye Kiss

Riff Of The Month
AxeWound: Exorchrist

Guest Lesson: Joe Satriani

RGT
Rockschool

Essentials

Reviews

Hot new gear from
Peavey, Laney, PRS, VOX, Sterling and more!