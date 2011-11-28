TG222: Randy Rhoads & Ozzy Osbourne – Guitars! Glory! Tragedy!

Total Guitar issue 222 is on sale now and this time we're paying tribute to the late, great Randy Rhoads and his time with Ozzy Osbourne, including a full tab of 'Mr Crowley'.

Features

Randy Rhoads & Ozzy Osbourne

Key players in Ozzy's first two solo albums tell the tale of the years that made Rhoads a true guitar hero

A Tribute To Bert Jansch

In memoriam of Pentangle's groundbreaking six-string wizard

Kasabian

Serge Pizzorno is an indie monster. We discuss his UK rock empire

Megadeth

Thirteen albums in, the 'deth show no signs of keeling over

Plus! Lamb Of God, Judas Priest, Leslie West on 'Mississippi Queen', Morrissey guitarist (of 20 years) Boz Boorer, the Revival Tour, 50 Best Guitar Albums Of The Year…

Learn To Play

FULL TABS

Full tabs, backing tracks, the story behind the song and a guide to nailing the tones for...

Ozzy Osbourne 'Mr Crowley'

The Stone Roses 'I Am The Resurrection' (Pt. Two)

Mountain 'Mississippi Queen'

John Stafford Smith 'The Star-Spangled Banner'

Goo Goo Dolls 'Iris' (strum along)



ONLINE VIDEO LESSONS

Evanescence 'What You Want' (riff)

Essentials: Harmonics

Warren Haynes Guest Lesson

Steve Lukather Guest Lesson

Matt Schofield Guest Lesson

Rockschool Grade Four

RGT Initial Stage Rock

Gear Reviews

Over 20 pages of gear news, reviews and advice.



Reviewed this issue:

Fender Kurt Cobain Jaguar (Hear our online demo of the guitar)

Black Star Series One 1046L6

Group Test: Fuzz pedals

Jackson Rhoads RR24XT

VHT Special 6 Ultra

Head To Head: Modelling practice amps under £300

Sozo Z7 Vintage

Twinstomp S21 Overdrive

Hardwire TR-7 Tremolo/Rotary

Plus! Accessories, a First Look: Mesa/Boogie Mini Rectifier, Ed's Shed: What to look for when buying guitars.