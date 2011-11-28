TG222: Randy Rhoads & Ozzy Osbourne – Guitars! Glory! Tragedy!

Total Guitar issue 222 is on sale now and this time we're paying tribute to the late, great Randy Rhoads and his time with Ozzy Osbourne, including a full tab of 'Mr Crowley'.
Features
Randy Rhoads & Ozzy Osbourne
Key players in Ozzy's first two solo albums tell the tale of the years that made Rhoads a true guitar hero
A Tribute To Bert Jansch
In memoriam of Pentangle's groundbreaking six-string wizard
Kasabian
Serge Pizzorno is an indie monster. We discuss his UK rock empire
Megadeth
Thirteen albums in, the 'deth show no signs of keeling over
Plus! Lamb Of God, Judas Priest, Leslie West on 'Mississippi Queen', Morrissey guitarist (of 20 years) Boz Boorer, the Revival Tour, 50 Best Guitar Albums Of The Year…
Learn To Play
FULL TABS
Full tabs, backing tracks, the story behind the song and a guide to nailing the tones for...
Ozzy Osbourne 'Mr Crowley'
The Stone Roses 'I Am The Resurrection' (Pt. Two)
Mountain 'Mississippi Queen'
John Stafford Smith 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
Goo Goo Dolls 'Iris' (strum along)
ONLINE VIDEO LESSONS
Evanescence 'What You Want' (riff)
Warren Haynes Guest Lesson
Steve Lukather Guest Lesson
Matt Schofield Guest Lesson
Rockschool Grade Four
RGT Initial Stage Rock
Gear Reviews
Over 20 pages of gear news, reviews and advice.
Reviewed this issue:
Fender Kurt Cobain Jaguar (Hear our online demo of the guitar)
Black Star Series One 1046L6
Group Test: Fuzz pedals
Jackson Rhoads RR24XT
VHT Special 6 Ultra
Head To Head: Modelling practice amps under £300
Sozo Z7 Vintage
Twinstomp S21 Overdrive
Hardwire TR-7 Tremolo/Rotary
Plus! Accessories, a First Look: Mesa/Boogie Mini Rectifier, Ed's Shed: What to look for when buying guitars.