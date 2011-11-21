Hear the Fender Kurt Cobain Jaguar (TG222)

Stream the embedded audio file to hear our demo of the new Fender Kurt Cobain Jaguar signature guitar, as reviewed in Total Guitar issue 222.

Our demo starts with a muted clean part, played using the neck DiMarzio PAF DP-103 pickup.

The distorted parts (during the build up/loud sections) have been played twice; once with each pickup. The bridge position Dimarzio was used to provide more of a cutting rhythm sound and recorded using a stereo amp setup with Native Instruments' Guitar Rig 5. This part is panned hard left and right. The neck position DP-103 was then used with the Jaguar's 'Rhythm Circuit' engaged, the tone rolled back and fed through Native Instruments' Cat (a ProCo RAT emulation) for a muddy grunge distortion. This part is kept in the centre channel.

Finally, we overdubbed the clean picked part during the 'verse' using the neck DP-103 pickup. We then applied some subtle chorus from the Ensemble module in Guitar Rig 5 for a 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' style clean part.

The drums were programmed using a custom drum preset in Toontrack's Superior Drummer 2.0.

