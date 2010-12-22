TG210: Tony Iommi – The Eternal Idol

Total Guitar issue 210 hits newsstands nationwide on 24 December and is on sale until 20 January. The new magazine features metal legend Tony Iommi on the cover and 11 pages of content on the influential guitarist. Find out what else is in the mag and on the site this month below.

In the mag

TONY IOMMI

From playing Shadows covers to dreams of being a martial artist, there's more to Tony Iommi than the average interview might suggest - this is not one of them.

My Chemical Romance

MCR have reinvented themselves as guitar-toting road warriors from 2019. Find out how they got the tones of the future.

Ray LaMontagne

The reserved guitarist breaks his silence for an interview with TG.

Gear Acquisition Syndrome

Got G.A.S.? The key symptoms of (and possible cure for) a guitar-buying addiction.

Steel Panther

Satchel vs TG. We test the spandex'd guitarist to the limit with our quiz of doom!

Rocked & Rated

This month's gear section features reviews of Gus G's new signature guitar (the LTD Gus-600 EC), Squier Bullet Strat HSS, Vox Lil' Night Train Set, Native Instruments Rammfire, Boss PS-6 Harmonist, Takamine G320 and a Group Test of vintage-vibe electrics.

Learn to play!

Black Sabbath 'Planet Caravan', Stone Sour 'Imperfect', The Allman Brothers Band 'Jessica' (part three), Cream 'Sunshine Of Your Love', Black Label Society 'Concrete Jungle' and riffs from TG's five best albums of the year.

On the site

Competition: Win one of 10 Avid Recording Studio bundles!

Kick-start the New Year by laying down your song ideas with this Pro Tools and interface package.

Tony Iommi stuff!

Click through to read the interview bits we couldn't fit in the mag, a guide to getting Tony's tone and a timeline of his wide-reaching influence (with audio) from Iommi expert Joel McIver.

Steel Panther video exclusive! Five tips for 'sexualising' your live show

Satchel gives TG his best advice on how to sexualise performances.

Gus G interview

Ozzy's guitarist talks us through his new signature LTD guitar.

Paul Gilbert video

The shred-head discusses his new signature DiMarzio pickups and Ibanez Fireman guitar.

Vox Lil' Night Train audio demo

Hear Vox's new lunchbox amp, as reviewed in this issue's Rocked & Rated section.