Video: Paul Gilbert talks Ibanez and DiMarzio signature products

Paul Gilbert has announced a new line of signature DiMarzio 'Injector' pickups and a new, more affordable version of his Ibanez Fireman guitar. Watch the video above to see the man himself talking through his new gear.

The guitarist has been busy lately. He put out his well received 'Fuzz Universe' album in the summer, he's got a new Mr Big album on the way in February, and that's on top of the effort of producing the aforementioned two new signature products.

Check out the video for a full explanation of Gilbert's new DiMarzio pickups and Ibanez Fireman, as well as quick taster of his mind-melting guitar trickery.

Photo: © James Chiang

