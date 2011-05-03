Slash 2011 UK tour dates announced

Slash has announced a string of solo UK tour dates based around his forthcoming summer festival appearances.

The four new dates are due to take place in Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds and Stoke-on-Trent (the guitarist's hometown) throughout July.

Slash has previously confirmed festival shows at Ireland's Oxegen Festival, Scotland's T In The Park and London's High Voltage, the latter of which is hosted by TG's sister magazine Classic Rock.

9 July T In The Park festival, Scotland

10 July Oxegen festival, Ireland

20 July O2 Academy, Birmingham

21 July O2 Apollo, Manchester

23 July High Voltage Festival, London

24 July Victoria Hall, Stoke

25 July O2 Academy, Leeds

Tickets for the solo shows will be £28.50 and are due to go on sale this Friday, 6 May, at 9am through livenation.co.uk.



Tickets for High Voltage (which will also feature Dream Theater, Judas Priest and Black Country Communion) are available now at highvoltagefestival.com.