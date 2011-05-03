Slash 2011 UK tour dates announced

Slash has announced a string of solo UK tour dates based around his forthcoming summer festival appearances.
The four new dates are due to take place in Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds and Stoke-on-Trent (the guitarist's hometown) throughout July.
Slash has previously confirmed festival shows at Ireland's Oxegen Festival, Scotland's T In The Park and London's High Voltage, the latter of which is hosted by TG's sister magazine Classic Rock.
Slash 2011 UK tour dates
9 July T In The Park festival, Scotland
10 July Oxegen festival, Ireland
20 July O2 Academy, Birmingham
21 July O2 Apollo, Manchester
23 July High Voltage Festival, London
24 July Victoria Hall, Stoke
25 July O2 Academy, Leeds
Tickets for the solo shows will be £28.50 and are due to go on sale this Friday, 6 May, at 9am through livenation.co.uk.
Tickets for High Voltage (which will also feature Dream Theater, Judas Priest and Black Country Communion) are available now at highvoltagefestival.com.