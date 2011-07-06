Rock 'n' roll baby clothes line launches

A new range of rock-inspired baby clothes is being launched in the UK by Dutch firm Rockabye-Baby.

Although launched by a British mother of two Emma Parkes-McQueen in Holland back in 2006, the full range will now be available to UK parents via selected retailers and through the Rockabye-Baby website.

Rockabye-Baby

All of the products are made from 100 per cent Fairtrade cotton and are available in all sizes from newborn to age six. In addition, each piece comes packaged in a pink 10-inch record sleeve.

Head to Rockabye-Baby.com to see the full range and order products.