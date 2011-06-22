Rise To Remain unveil debut album and UK tour dates

Up-and-coming metallers Rise To Remain have announced a 19-date UK tour in support of their debut album, which will be titled 'City Of Vultures' and is due for release on 5 September.
The band recorded the album at the end of last year with producers Carl Bown and Colin Richardson (Slipknot, Machine Head, Trivium).
Two days after the release of 'City Of Vultures', Rise To Remain will then head out for a 19-date UK tour throughout September and you'll also be able to catch them at next month's Sonisphere festival.
Rise To Remain 2011 UK tour dates
7 September - Cavern, Exeter
8 September - Orange Box, Yeovil
9 September - Joiners, Southampton
10 September - Hydrant, Brighton
12 September - Academy 2, Oxford
13 September - Fleece, Bristol
14 September - Ifor Bach, Cardiff
15 September - Road Menders, Northampton
17 September - Wama, High Wycombe
18 September - O2 Academy 3, Birmingham
19 September - O2 Academy 2, Sheffield
20 September - O2 Academy 2, Newcastle
21 September - King Tuts, Glasgow
23 September - Underworld, London
24 September - Haymakers, Cambridge
25 September - Roadhouse, Manchester
26 September - Cockpit, Leeds
28 September - Arts Centre, Norwich
29 September - Basement, Nottingham
Rise To Remain are interviewed in Total Guitar issue 216 (on sale 10 June to 7 July). Check out the band's video for 'The Serpent' below.