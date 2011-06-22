Rise To Remain unveil debut album and UK tour dates

Up-and-coming metallers Rise To Remain have announced a 19-date UK tour in support of their debut album, which will be titled 'City Of Vultures' and is due for release on 5 September.

The band recorded the album at the end of last year with producers Carl Bown and Colin Richardson (Slipknot, Machine Head, Trivium).

Two days after the release of 'City Of Vultures', Rise To Remain will then head out for a 19-date UK tour throughout September and you'll also be able to catch them at next month's Sonisphere festival.

7 September - Cavern, Exeter

8 September - Orange Box, Yeovil

9 September - Joiners, Southampton

10 September - Hydrant, Brighton

12 September - Academy 2, Oxford

13 September - Fleece, Bristol

14 September - Ifor Bach, Cardiff

15 September - Road Menders, Northampton

17 September - Wama, High Wycombe

18 September - O2 Academy 3, Birmingham

19 September - O2 Academy 2, Sheffield

20 September - O2 Academy 2, Newcastle

21 September - King Tuts, Glasgow

23 September - Underworld, London

24 September - Haymakers, Cambridge

25 September - Roadhouse, Manchester

26 September - Cockpit, Leeds

28 September - Arts Centre, Norwich

29 September - Basement, Nottingham

Rise To Remain are interviewed in Total Guitar issue 216 (on sale 10 June to 7 July). Check out the band's video for 'The Serpent' below.

