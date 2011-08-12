RGT announce 2011 Guitar Tutors Conference

The Registry Of Guitar Tutors (AKA RGT, endorsees of TG's Get Your Grades acoustic lessons) has revealed that its annual Guitar Tutors Conference will take place on 25 September at the University Of West London.

The main development for 2011 is a new series of rock examinations and many of the seminars and workshops running throughout the day will be focussing on this area.

Highlights include sessions looking at Hendrix's rhythm techniques by Mark Mulligan, a look at melodic solo acoustic guitar playing by Danny Kyle and a lecture on aural awareness - how students listen and what they actually hear - by Al Summers and Ray Bradfield.

For more information and the full list of seminars and speakers, head to the RGT website.

Tickets for the event must be booked in advance and are available online at RGT.org at a cost of £47 for non-RGT members and £39 for members. You can also book by phone on 01424 222 222.