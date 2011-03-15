Reformed Darkness for Download festival

darkness for download festival

The Darkness are the top of the latest list of announcements for this year's Download festival, having been invited to appear as special guests of opening headliner Def Leppard.

Frontman and lead guitarist Justin Hawkins, who is nowadays sporting a rather amusing Lucifer-esque beard (see pic), told fans:

"The idea of playing Download terrifies us. We played in an early slot on the main stage in 2003 and we were frightened then. It's reassuring to know that nothing has changed! On a serious note, it's the most rockest of festivals and the perfect place for us to begin the next phase of our journey."

The reformed band will feature the group's original line-up, including handlebar-moustachioed bassist Frankie Poullain. No other facial hair commitments have been made at this time.

Download 2011 takes place from 10 to 12 June at Donington Park. Head to www.downloadfestival.co.uk for more information.