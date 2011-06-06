Queen 'Fat Bottomed Girls' lesson (TG216)

Brian May talks exclusively to TG about the making of 'Fat Bottomed Girls' this issue (216).



Pick up Total Guitar issue 216 (on sale 10 June to 7 July) for a backing track, a guide to nailing the guitar tones, the scales and chord diagrams from the song and the story behind its inception and recording.

Part One: Intro

Part Two: Verse

Part Three: Guitar break 1

Part Four: Chorus

Part Five: Guitar break 2

Part Six: Verse 3 bends

Part Seven: Outro (part 1)

Part Eight: Outro (part 2)

Composed by Brian Harold May

Tutor / Audio: Charlie Griffiths

Videographer: Martin Holmes

In the mag:

Read it!

Every song has a story. Where possible we speak to the musicians and studio technicians to explore the inspiration, as well as the writing and recording processes behind your favourite songs.

Get the sound!

As well as a backing track, every song comes with easy-to-read illustrated settings for amps and effects. This enables you to not only play classic riffs, solos and tunes, but to replicate the tone, too.

Backing tracks!

Every song you learn in the magazine comes with a backing track on your CD, so you can play the guitar parts along with a full band. The CD is just that, a CD of music, so you can play it anywhere and easily transfer the songs to your PC or MP3 player.