PRS SE Mikael Åkerfeldt: First look

Clearly, this guitar is the kind of classy broad that needs wining and fine-dining. Or at least a good polish and a decent case.

PRS takes the SE series into prog territory with the Opeth frontman's signature guitar - the PRS SE Mikael Åkerfeldt ... and TG's review model has just landed in the office!

Here's what Mike has to say of his new SE model:"I'm a writer, a rhythm, lead and acoustic player. I try to be as versatile as possible, that's why I needed a guitar that can match those ambitions both live and in the studio. On top of things, it's proper eye candy too!"

Check out TG205 (more info here) for a full review.

