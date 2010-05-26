PRS SE Mikael Åkerfeldt: First look
The guitar
PRS takes the SE series into prog territory with the Opeth frontman's signature guitar - the PRS SE Mikael Åkerfeldt ... and TG's review model has just landed in the office!
Here's what Mike has to say of his new SE model:"I'm a writer, a rhythm, lead and acoustic player. I try to be as versatile as possible, that's why I needed a guitar that can match those ambitions both live and in the studio. On top of things, it's proper eye candy too!"
Check out TG205 (more info here) for a full review.
The wood
PRS takes the SE series into prog territory with the Opeth frontman's signature guitar - the PRS SE Mike Åkerfeldt ... and TG's review model has just landed in the office!
Here's what Mike has to say of his new SE model:"I'm a writer, a rhythm, lead and acoustic player. I try to be as versatile as possible, that's why I needed a guitar that can match those ambitions both live and in the studio. On top of things, it's proper eye candy too!"
Check out TG205 (more info here) for a full review.
Opeth logo
PRS takes the SE series into prog territory with the Opeth frontman's signature guitar - the PRS SE Mikael Åkerfeldt ... and TG's review model has just landed in the office!
Here's what Mike has to say of his new SE model:"I'm a writer, a rhythm, lead and acoustic player. I try to be as versatile as possible, that's why I needed a guitar that can match those ambitions both live and in the studio. On top of things, it's proper eye candy too!"
Check out TG205 (more info here) for a full review.
The neck
PRS takes the SE series into prog territory with the Opeth frontman's signature guitar - the PRS SE Mikael Åkerfeldt ... and TG's review model has just landed in the office!
Here's what Mike has to say of his new SE model:"I'm a writer, a rhythm, lead and acoustic player. I try to be as versatile as possible, that's why I needed a guitar that can match those ambitions both live and in the studio. On top of things, it's proper eye candy too!"
Check out TG205 (more info here) for a full review.
Hardware
PRS takes the SE series into prog territory with the Opeth frontman's signature guitar - the PRS SE Mikael Åkerfeldt ... and TG's review model has just landed in the office!
Here's what Mike has to say of his new SE model:"I'm a writer, a rhythm, lead and acoustic player. I try to be as versatile as possible, that's why I needed a guitar that can match those ambitions both live and in the studio. On top of things, it's proper eye candy too!"
Check out TG205 (more info here) for a full review.
The pickups
PRS takes the SE series into prog territory with the Opeth frontman's signature guitar - the PRS SE Mikael Åkerfeldt ... and TG's review model has just landed in the office!
Here's what Mike has to say of his new SE model:"I'm a writer, a rhythm, lead and acoustic player. I try to be as versatile as possible, that's why I needed a guitar that can match those ambitions both live and in the studio. On top of things, it's proper eye candy too!"
Check out TG205 (more info here) for a full review.